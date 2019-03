COLORADO SPRINGS – According to Colorado State Patrol, a teenage girl was seriously injured while being pulled by a jeep on some sort of sled.

The incident happened Monday on Old Glory Dr., which is near Fontaine Blvd. in southeast Colorado Springs.

The girl was airlifted to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Another teenage girl was also being pulled. She was not injured.

Both girls and the driver of the jeep have been issued citations.