PUEBLO – The federal government is in the home stretch of completing a poisonous project in Pueblo.

Crews will be back in the Colorado Smelter site area inspecting and cleaning properties this week. The EPA declared this area a superfund site after finding high traces of lead and arsenic.

So far 40 properties have been cleaned and more than 1,000 have been inspected.

The group hopes have this area cleaned up by early 2030.