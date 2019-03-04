South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor

DENVER- South Metro firefighter Cody Mooney recently lost his courageous fight against an aggressive brain tumor.

The 31-year-old left behind a wife and four children. His wife is also expected to give birth to their fifth child any day now.

Mooney spent his life saving lives, so it seems fitting that his last act will also save a life.

This past Saturday, Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters, and hospital staff at Littleton Hospital as he was escorted to donate his organs.

South Metro Fire shared a video of this moment, which can be seen below.

(1) Saving lives even after his last breath, Firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages fight against an aggressive brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/vyf53wAWOF — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

South Metro Fire has provided a link to a GoFundme page for Mooney’s family.