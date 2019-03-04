Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor

Cody Mooney, South Metro Firefighter
courtesy: South Metro Fire

DENVER- South Metro firefighter Cody Mooney recently lost his courageous fight against an aggressive brain tumor.

The 31-year-old left behind a wife and four children. His wife is also expected to give birth to their fifth child any day now.

Mooney spent his life saving lives, so it seems fitting that his last act will also save a life.

This past Saturday, Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters, and hospital staff at Littleton Hospital as he was escorted to donate his organs.

South Metro Fire shared a video of this moment, which can be seen below.

South Metro Fire has provided a link to a GoFundme page for Mooney’s family.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
