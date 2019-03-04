Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Snow plus cold keep snow removal crews on the road non-stop

COLORADO SPRINGS – It has been all hands on deck through the weekend and Monday for snow removal crews in Colorado Springs. “Our shifts run from midnight to noon and then noon to midnight and that’s been non-stop since we started at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon,” said Streets Maintenance Manager, Jack Ladley. The snow stopped, but the crews will continue working into Tuesday to take care of ice that freezes on roads overnightSno

More than 50% of the snow events this snow season have happened on weekends or holidays. “Certainly when we have back to back events that are occurring on weekends, it starts drawing down that overtime budget,” said Ladley. Managers are watching the dollars, but point out the budget covers snow removal at the start of the year and then the start of the next snow season at the end of year. “Right now we’re still sitting pretty good.”

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
