Pueblo Police need public’s help with information on several recent shootings

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department needs citizens to speak up if they know anything about several recent shootings in the city.

Pueblo has had four shootings in the last two weeks.

Included in those shootings are two murders. Two other people also sustained gunshot wounds.

Devan Martinez is the only person that has been arrested in connection to any of these shootings. He is accused in the murder of Christopher Sisneros on Fearnow Ave. in February.

“If they want to cooperate and help us, that is great, we will do what we can,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega. “If they do not choose to help or assist us with the investigation it makes it very interesting, very hard to do it.”

Police still don’t have suspect information from the murder at Mid-town and Sixth last week, the double shooting over the weekend on Taylor Ave, or the shooting on Vernon Place at Spirit House Cabaret last month.

If you have any information on these crimes, please call the Pueblo Police Department.

 

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
