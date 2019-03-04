Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

DOVE CREEK – The United States Geologic Survey reports that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook parts of the western slope Monday morning.

The USGS said the quake hit about 35 miles north of Dove Creek, or about 57 miles south of Grand Junction around 10:22 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Unless the strength of Monday’s quake is revised, it would be the strongest recorded earthquake in the region known to geologists as the Paradox Basin, which includes parts of Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

According to the USGS, the previous largest quakes in the area were a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in 2000 and a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in 1953 near Green River, Utah.

Geologists say this earthquake was probably felt by many people who were indoors. Earthquakes that fall within this range typically cause walls to make a cracking sound and it produces a “sensation like a heavy truck striking a building.”

The USGS website said parked cars in the area also may have rocked noticeably.