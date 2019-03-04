Machete wielding man shot by officer in Aurora

AURORA – Aurora Police responded to an apartment building just before 9 a.m. Monday for a possible hostage situation.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of North Dallas St., they were confronted by a man wielding a large knife. During a briefing provided by Aurora Police, they referred to the object as a machete.

#OISDallas Large police presence in the 2200blk of N. Dallas St. Officers have been involved in a shooting. No officers injured. There is no longer a threat to public. PIO’s enroute. Updates here. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CtvNF31a3P — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 4, 2019

According to reporting partner 9News in Denver, officers attempted to stop the man with “less-lethal” force, but it was unsuccessful. After that attempt failed, an officer discharged their weapon, striking the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Though someone initially called to report a hostage situation, Aurora Police did not provide any information about hostages in their briefing. Police did urge the public to avoid the area but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No officers were injured during this incident.