Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president

DENVER (AP) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president.

Hickenlooper becomes the second governor to jump into the sprawling Democratic 2020 contest. He is a former brewpub owner and Denver mayor who hopes his two terms governing a swing state shows that he can unite the country.

Hickenlooper made the announcement in a video posted to his Facebook page early Monday morning. In that video, Hickenlooper cites his eight years of experience as Denver mayor and as Colorado’s governor from 2010 to 2018 as a model for how he would run the country. He touched on the Waldo Canyon Fire, devastating flash floods of 2013 and the Aurora Theater shooting as tests he faced while serving as governor.

Stand Tall It's official: I'm asking you to interview me for President. Our country is in crisis, and we need someone who knows how to bring people together and get things done. This is my record, but I've never done it alone. Join me: hickenlooper.com. Posted by John W. Hickenlooper on Monday, March 4, 2019

Hickenlooper is a 66-year-old white man and may face skepticism among a Democratic field with several young, female and minority candidates. And he lacks the national platform of several senators who are running. But he points to several accomplishments in Colorado.

Hickenlooper persuaded numerous Republican suburban mayors to back a tax hike to fund a rail network around Denver. He implemented limits on methane emissions from energy exploration, expanded Medicaid and signed gun control bills.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)