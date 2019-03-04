Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS – There may not be gold at the end of the rainbow, but there will be coffee and sweet treats.

Dunkin’ announced the long-awaited return of its Irish Creme flavored coffees and espresso drinks for the first time in five years, starting Monday.

“March can be a long, cold month, but St. Patrick’s Day and the end of Mardi Gras bring opportunities for pure joy. Dunkin’ is the brand fueling that feeling of fun and optimism when people need it most, and what better way to give our guests an extra boost than by bringing back a beloved flavor of the season,” said Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officers, Dunkin’ U.S.

To fuel the start of St. Patrick’s Day season, for one day only on Wednesday, March 6th, seven stores across the country will be temporarily re-branded as “O’Dunkin.”

The first 250 lucky guests will receive a free small Irish Creme coffee. You can follow Dunkin’ on Twitter and Instagram for clues on where the specialty stores will pop up.

The coffee chain is also offering guests another way to save a little green.

All month long, Dunkin’ stores are serving medium-sized iced-coffees for $2, between 2 – 6 p.m. every day.

In celebration of Mardi Gras this Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Dunkin’ location is offering a mint brownie donut for a limited time only.

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17th.