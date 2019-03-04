Dr. Phil show promises Chris Watts’ full confession in Tuesday’s show on KOAA-TV

COLORADO – KOAA 5 will air Dr. Phil’s episode about the Chris Watts case Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. The episode promises an exclusive full confession from Chris Watts, including his daughters’ final words.

Watts pleaded guilty last November to the murders of his pregnant wife Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, Bella Watts and Celeste Watts.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Watts avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was transferred to the Dodge County Correctional Institute in Wisconsin for his own protection.

The husband and father was arrested the day after coming forward to the media asking for the safe return of his family, claiming he had no idea where they were. He later tried telling police he killed his wife when he caught her choking one of their daughters.

Prosecutors say Watts was having an extramarital affair, and believe he was trying to get away from married life. However, Watts has never told anyone why he committed the murders. We’ll likely learn more in the interview airing on Dr. Phil.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LISTINGS IN YOUR SOUTHERN COLORADO VIEWING AREA

Earlier this year, Chris Watts’ attorney he would no fight a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Shannan Watts family. The intention was to keep Watts from profiting from the sale of the family home and any book deals or selling of the rights to the story.