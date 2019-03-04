Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dance teacher named February Teachers First award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS – KOAA and Salsa Brava honoring teachers across Southern Colorado with February’s Teachers First award recipient.

The big winner, Leslie Williams. For the past ten years she’s been a dance teacher at Liberty High School, not only teaching dance class but also helping with some theater projects.

“I love seeing that moment in the kids eyes when they get it and they figure something out and they have that moment of excitement,” she said. “It makes everyday awesome.”

Her students say that she doesn’t play favorites and gives everyone the help that she needs and truly cares about each and everyone of her students.

Teacher First award winners get a Salsa Brava gift card and free happy hour, as well as money to get classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, just click on Teachers First at KOAA.com, it’s under the Community tab.

