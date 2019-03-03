Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Friday, March 1st, CSPD officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to the 400 block of Ellers Grove on a reported shooting.

According to CSPD, when officers arrived they found a female suffering from a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head and a male suffering from a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

Both people were transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

CSPD said their investigation revealed that the female, identified as Chelsea Frederickson-Smith, had been recklessly handling a firearm and her husband tried to intervene. As the husband tried to intervene, the firearm discharged, wounding both individuals.

Frederickson-Smith was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for 1st Degree Assault and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.