Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

SOUTHERN COLORADO – A winter storm blew into southern Colorado Saturday afternoon and brought with it inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Sunday morning, reports came in showing just a few inches in some areas and up to a foot in others.

Temperatures are expected to remain bitterly cold for the start of the work week. A few bands of snow could develop in some areas later in the day Sunday, with a chance of a few lingering flurries lasting until Monday morning.

Due to the combination of snow severe temperatures, several schools have announced delayed starts for Monday, March 4th. You can find a current list of delays and closures below.

School Districts:

  • Canon City RE-1: Closed – Snow Day
  • Colorado Springs Dist. 11: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
  • Fremont/Florence RE-2: Closed, No preschool
  • Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late

Private & Charter Schools:

  • CIVA Charter School: 2 Hours Late
  • Colorado Springs Early Colleges: 2 Hours Late

Colleges/Universities:

Churches/Synagogues:

  • Friendship Assembly of God: Evening Service canceled (Sunday).

Military:

Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
