Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

SOUTHERN COLORADO – A winter storm blew into southern Colorado Saturday afternoon and brought with it inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.
Sunday morning, reports came in showing just a few inches in some areas and up to a foot in others.
Temperatures are expected to remain bitterly cold for the start of the work week. A few bands of snow could develop in some areas later in the day Sunday, with a chance of a few lingering flurries lasting until Monday morning.
Due to the combination of snow severe temperatures, several schools have announced delayed starts for Monday, March 4th. You can find a current list of delays and closures below.
School Districts:
- Canon City RE-1: Closed – Snow Day
- Colorado Springs Dist. 11: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Fremont/Florence RE-2: Closed, No preschool
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late
Private & Charter Schools:
- CIVA Charter School: 2 Hours Late
- Colorado Springs Early Colleges: 2 Hours Late
Colleges/Universities:
Churches/Synagogues:
- Friendship Assembly of God: Evening Service canceled (Sunday).
Military:
Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations
