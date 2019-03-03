Senior Expo aims to give resources to family members

COLORADO SPRINGS- Winter weather made for a slow start for Colorado Springs’ Senior Expo Sunday morning.

The organizer behind the event, Evan Jones, says he wants to give resources to adult children who are navigating care and resources for their elderly parents.

‘ I think it’s important, I think they’re in the decision making process, if not the decision makers in a lot of cases, and so I think its important to have them involved in all of these products and services that are out there,’ said Jones.

Similar events take place throughout the year in Colorado Springs.

Aside from the many vendors at the event offering different resources, attendees also got the chance to experience some activities.

One of the more popular activities at the event, playing a game of Pickleball with the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association.