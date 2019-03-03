Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

PITKIN COUNTY – Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a medical situation on Aspen Mountain.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said a friend was unresponsive after a snowboarding accident near the Lift 1A base and had head injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Aspen Police, and Aspen fire responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old male from Aspen and friends had hiked onto the closed ski area after hours. The man descended a ski run, hit a stationary object, and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel located the victim, who was unconscious, and immediately started life-saving efforts. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

The name of the deceased man will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
