Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, CSPD officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 800 block of W. Colorado Ave.

When officers arrived, they contacted two males and observed an uncapped syringe in one of their hands.

CSPD said the officers instructed the man to drop the syringe and they attempted to control his arm, but he pulled away.

The man then punched the two officers and threatened to kill them, according to CSPD.

The officers were then able to gain control of the man and take him into custody.

CSPD said both officers sustained minor injuries but remained on duty.