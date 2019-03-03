Harlem Globetrotters make stop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Colorado Springs Sunday as part of their all-new fan powered world tour.

Fans filled the stands at the Broadmoor World Arena Sunday afternoon as the Globetrotters took on the Washington Generals. The games between the two teams are well known as more of a show than a sport, but that’s just part of the fun for the fans.

“It’s just a lot of fun meeting them,” said fan Tracey Ray. “They get people involved, the audience involved, and it’s just good family fun, a good family activity.”

The Washington Generals, who have played under several different names over the years, have only beat the Globetrotters three time. They’ve lost more than 17,000 times.