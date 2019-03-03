Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Avalanche crashes through Ten Mile Canyon near I-70

SUMMIT COUNTY – Drivers on I-70 had a close call Sunday when an avalanche roared down the mountains through Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) tweeted video of the avalanche and said debris collected in Tenmile Creek. The avalanche missed the highway.

CAIC said that these types of avalanches with large powder can occur during heavy snowfall events.

The Summit Daily News reported that CDOT was doing avalanche mitigation along the I-70 corridor Sunday. The department said it was unaware of any avalanche-related injuries or closures.

According to the CAIC website, the central mountains are under an avalanche warning until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

 

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
4:57 pm
