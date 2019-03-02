Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

SOUTHERN COLORADO – A winter storm blew into southern Colorado Saturday afternoon and brought with it several inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Most areas across the region are expected to see between four and six inches of snow.

Colorado Springs and Fountain are both on accident alert status.

As tomorrow is Sunday, the only closings reported to News 5 thus far are churches.

A current list of closing for Sunday, March 3rd can be found below.

Churches

Beth-El Mennonite Church: Sunday School canceled. Fellowship at 10 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m.

Cragmor CRC: Closed. No worship service or pot-luck.

Faith Bible Church: No Sunday School. 10:45 service as scheduled.

First Baptist Church Black Forest: 11:15 a.m worship service only. No other activities.

First Southern Baptist Church: 10:30 a.m. worship as scheduled. No other activities.

