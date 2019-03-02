Pueblo Police respond to large fight involving dogs

PUEBLO – According to Pueblo Police, officers were dispatched to a large fight just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene quickly at 3rd and Santa Fe and found the fight was still going on.

PD said that after the officers were able to calm everyone down, they learned that three disorderly men were kicked out of a bar and returned a short time later with a tire iron and two large dogs.

The breed of the dogs was not reported.

According to Pueblo PD, a group who had argued with the three men came out of the bar and rushed them. Pueblo PD said the three men “got the worst of it.” One of them was even knocked out cold.

The three men were all arrested. One had to be taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Pueblo PD said the dogs will not be charged.