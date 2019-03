MANITOU SPRINGS – Mardi Gras season is in full swing and Manitou Springs is getting in on the action.

The city hosted its 27th Annual Carnivale celebration Saturday.

The Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cookoff kicked off the celebration Saturday morning.

Judges started tasting different dishes at 10 a.m. before the event opened to the public.

This year’s celebration featured 17 different gumbo chefs.

The festival also featured a parade down Manitou Ave.