Double shooting in Pueblo leaves two people in the hospital

PUEBLO – Officers were on the scene of a double shooting in Pueblo during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Taylor Lane where police say a residence was hit with multiple rounds of bullets.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds. Both of the victims’ were transported to the hospital in a private car.

Right now, police have no information about the suspect. The Crimes Against Person investigators are assisting local law enforcement in the investigation process.

If you have any details, please call the Pueblo Police Department.