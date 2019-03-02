Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CSFD crews respond to structure fire on Mount View Ln.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Mount View Ln. in Colorado Springs.

The home is located at 1312 Mount View Ln.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initiated an offensive attack and found no occupants in the residence. CSFD removed several dogs from the residence. The occupants were not home.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
