CSFD crews respond to structure fire on Mount View Ln.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Mount View Ln. in Colorado Springs.

The home is located at 1312 Mount View Ln.

Crews still dousing water on the home on Mount View Ln, smoke is visible. CSFD PIO confirms no injuries, homeowners weren’t home & firefighters rescued 3 dogs inside the home so everyone is safe. @KOAA @ZachThaxton pic.twitter.com/bR3wx0MQA2 — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) March 3, 2019

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initiated an offensive attack and found no occupants in the residence. CSFD removed several dogs from the residence. The occupants were not home.