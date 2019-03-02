CSFD crews respond to structure fire on Mount View Ln.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Mount View Ln. in Colorado Springs.
The home is located at 1312 Mount View Ln.
Crews still dousing water on the home on Mount View Ln, smoke is visible. CSFD PIO confirms no injuries, homeowners weren’t home & firefighters rescued 3 dogs inside the home so everyone is safe. @KOAA @ZachThaxton pic.twitter.com/bR3wx0MQA2
— Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) March 3, 2019
The Colorado Springs Fire Department initiated an offensive attack and found no occupants in the residence. CSFD removed several dogs from the residence. The occupants were not home.
CSFD units arrive on a working structure fire on a residential at 1312 Mount View Ln. Companies initiate offense of attack. No occupants found in the residence and one dog removed. Media can meet at Mountain View Ln. and Meadow Lane to meet with CSFD PIO. @CSFD_PIO73 pic.twitter.com/ubMN1YZ3rw
— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 3, 2019