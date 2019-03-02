Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad

PUEBLO – More than 800 students from across Colorado participated in a regional Science Olympiad tournament Saturday.

The event, hosted by CSU Pueblo, featured 35 different competitions.

One of the competitions required students to launch model planes to see which would stay in the air the longest.

Organizers said they hope to encourage students to get involved in STEM careers.

“Not only are they doing it by themselves, but they have a team with them so they have people helping them out, encouraging them,” said volunteer, Christopher San Miguel.

Winners will advance to the State competition in Denver next month.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad

Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad

7:38 pm
World’s top-ranked bridge player suspended for doping

World’s top-ranked bridge player suspended for doping

6:58 pm
Manitou Springs hosts 27th Annual “Carnivale” celebration

Manitou Springs hosts 27th Annual “Carnivale” celebration

6:45 pm
Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad
Covering Colorado

Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad

World’s top-ranked bridge player suspended for doping
News

World’s top-ranked bridge player suspended for doping

Manitou Springs hosts 27th Annual “Carnivale” celebration
Covering Colorado

Manitou Springs hosts 27th Annual “Carnivale” celebration

Scroll to top
Skip to content