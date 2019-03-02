Colorado students compete in Science Olympiad

PUEBLO – More than 800 students from across Colorado participated in a regional Science Olympiad tournament Saturday.

The event, hosted by CSU Pueblo, featured 35 different competitions.

One of the competitions required students to launch model planes to see which would stay in the air the longest.

Organizers said they hope to encourage students to get involved in STEM careers.

“Not only are they doing it by themselves, but they have a team with them so they have people helping them out, encouraging them,” said volunteer, Christopher San Miguel.

Winners will advance to the State competition in Denver next month.