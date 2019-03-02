Colorado Dems unveil plan for big change in oil-gas drilling

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Democratic lawmakers have released their plan to overhaul rules for oil and gas drilling, making public health and environmental protection the state’s highest priority.

Lawmakers introduced a bill late Friday afternoon that would fundamentally change the way the state oversees the industry. It includes provisions that give local governments authority to regulate the location of new wells and to impose fines for spills and pollution.

Under current law, only the state can regulate the industry, and the primary role of regulators is to encourage oil and gas production, not protect health and the environment.

The bill would also put a hold on some new state drilling permits until the revised rules are in place.

Industry and environmental groups were reviewing the 27-page bill and had no immediate comment.

3/1/2019 6:04:39 PM (GMT -7:00)