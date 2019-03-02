Cheyenne Mountain State Park opens new disc golf course

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK – Frolfers in the Colorado Springs area now have a new, scenic place to play.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park announced Friday that their newly installed 9-hole disc golf course is now open in the Meadows Campground loop.

The park said the new course is short but challenging and offers frolfers plenty of chances to try out their roller, tomahawk, and hyzer throws.

The park is also offering several events throughout the month of March that revolve around searching for signs of wildlife and the onset of Spring.

A list of programs scheduled for March can be found below:

Saturday, March 16

Program: Signs of Wildlife

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Limekiln Trailhead

Details: Join our naturalist for an easy 1-mile hike on the Zook Loop. You will be sleuthing for signs of the native wildlife found in the park. Animal sightings possible. The hike is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please dress for the weather.

Saturday, March 23

Program: Signs of Spring

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Limekiln Trailhead

Details: Spring is here, which means our natural landscape is transforming. Join our naturalist for an easy 1-mile hike to see how the park is gradually changing. We will stay alert for different wildlife and plants. Please dress for the weather.

Saturday, March 30

Program: Nature’s Camo

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Camper Services

Details: Hunters are not the only ones who get to wear camouflage. Learn how wild animals use camouflage to survive. Meet the naturalist at Camper Services for an easy 1-mile hike on Raccoon Ridge. We will be playing a game that will stump even the savviest sleuth. Please dress for the weather.

Ongoing Programs

Programs: CMSP Trail Challenge and 100 Mile Trail Challenge

Time: Ongoing. Began Jan. 1–Ends Dec. 31

Location: Trail System

Details: Join the 800+ participants who have accepted our challenge of completing all 18 of the park’s trails, for a total of 21.87 miles. Need a bigger challenge? Try the 100 Mile Trail Challenge and log 100 miles on the trails within the park. Go at your own pace. Just sign up at the Visitor Center during business hours. All miles must be logged and checked off by staff. Completion of the Trail Challenge earns you a special patch. Finish the 100 Mile Trail Challenge and receive a CMSP Challenge Coin.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday

Program: Yoga in the Park

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Visitor Center Meeting Room

Details: Join certified instructor Sudhanshu Semwal for Sankalp Yoga every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Beginners are welcome. Dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Call 719-576-2016 to confirm classes or sign up for the weekly email reminder.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park is located at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, south of Colorado Springs, off Colorado Highway 115.

Programs are free unless otherwise noted, but vehicles entering the park must have a valid State Parks Pass – $8 daily or $80 annual.