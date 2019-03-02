9th Annual Touch a Truck weekend underway in Colorado Springs

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – The 9th Annual “Touch a Truck” weekend is underway in Colorado Springs.

The event is held at the Norris-Penrose Event Center and will showcase six special vehicles, including a street sweeper and snow blower.

The Touch a Truck weekend is a hands-on learning opportunity for kids.

“We try to stay outside and do quite a bit of hiking and what not, but as far as cheap and family friendly, this is probably the first thing we’ve really tried that he’s been willing to do,” said parent Justin Hayworth.

Money raised from the event will benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
