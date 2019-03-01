Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

 

COLORADO SPRINGS – It wasn’t just any old job fair, it was the first of it’s kind in Colorado Springs. ”Cos Job Day” was held Friday at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium. Colorado College, UCCS, PPCC and Colorado Technical University, all held their job fairs on the same day at the same place.

Nearly 300 students got an additional education on everything they need to know to land a job and exactly what kind of opportunities are out there for them. The event was made possible by the Colorado Springs Chamber, the Economic Development Corporation and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
