Rob Helps In “Read Across America” Day

Southern Colorado not left out of the annual read-a-thon that is, “Read Across America Day”, which coincides with the birthday of famed children’s author, Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka, “Dr. Seuss”.

Members of the News 5 team fanned out across Southern Colorado on Thursday and Friday to read to any number of the Dr. Seuss classics to kids in local elementary schools. Andy Koen, Mike Daniels represented, as the kids say, in Pueblo on Thursday. Rob Quirk visited Grant Elementary School in District 11 in Colorado Springs on Friday. He did his best rendention of “Green Eggs and Ham”. A timely classic, and the perfect Dr. Suess book to read on a bright, sunny morning.

The kids, well, gobbled it up, focused on Rob’s every word, mesmerized with those classic lines such as “I do not eat Green Eggs and Ham”, “I do not eat them, Sam-I-Am.”

A little literary history lesson for you, Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American author, political cartoonist and animator, who wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the pen name, Dr. Seuss. His work selling over 600 million copies and being translated in to more than 20 languages.

 

Rob Quirk

News5 Evening News Anchor
