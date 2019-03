DENVER – A judge has dropped the primary charge in the case of a truck driver accused of hitting and killing Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue in 2016 on Interstate 25.

It was just last month when the second trial against Noe Gamez Ruiz for criminally negligent homicide ended in a mistrial.

As part of the order issued Friday to vacate the charge of criminally negligent homicide, the charge of careless driving remains in place. A judicial sanction will also be placed against the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for how witnesses were managed before the trial.

