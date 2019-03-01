Planetarium on Air Force Academy grounds to reopen to public

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force Academy’s newly renovated planetarium will hold a grand opening event Saturday before regular shows begin again Monday.

The planetarium was closed to the public in 2004 after 45 years of operation on the Academy. After nearly 15 years, the planetarium will reopen with brand new state-of-the-art projection technology and a new sound system.

The Air Force Academy is hosting a special show for free Saturday featuring a special show from science star Steve Spangler. Spangler is best known for showing the world how Coca Cola and Mentos react, and he’s a regular guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Unfortunately, tickets are sold out for the show, but those interested in attending the planetarium for free can do so starting on Monday. No tickets or reservations are required to visit the planetarium, but public shows happen on a first-come, first-served basis. Other than the special event on Saturday, it is closed on weekends and on federal holidays.

According to a news release from the Air Force in 2004, the building once saw as many as 200,000 visitors each year in the 1970s. However, advertising was cut and visitation fell to approximately 20,000 visitors after 9/11, which forced its closure.

