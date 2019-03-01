Off-duty Vail firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70

AVON – An off-duty Vail firefighter was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle on I-70 Friday morning when he stopped to provide assistance to an existing wreck on his way to work.

The Town of Vail said the fire lieutenant was taken to Vail Health and is stable at this time. Three other people were taken to the hospital following crashes in the area. It was snowing in the area at the time of the crashes.

The firefighter’s name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

“Too often we see accidents occur because motorists do not slow down during inclement weather,” said Fire Chief Mark Novak in a statement.” We are thankful our firefighter was not more seriously injured and we want to recognize his selfless actions in helping others.”

The multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound lanes of the interstate for hours. The road has since reopened The Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and the Vail Public Safety Communication Center all responded to the crash.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.