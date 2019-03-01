Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Help identify person of interest during investigation into shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Person of interest
Pueblo Police consider this man a person of interest in the case of a man shot and killed outside a McDonald’s.

PUEBLO – Police are asking for help finding the man in the above photograph who was seen leaving the area of the McDonald’s in the Midtown Shopping Center on Wednesday after 29-year-old Travis Elifritz was shot and killed.

According to investigators, Elifritz was with the as yet unidentified man when they approached a gold Ford Expedition in the drive-thru.  Immediately after Elifritz was mortally wounded, the second man walked away and into the Express Employment agency. He is considered a ‘person of interest’ at this point.

The driver of the Expedition sped off from the scene. Officers later found it abandoned on W. 18th St.  A description of a possible suspect in the case has not been released.

If anyone has information you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Purvis at 719-553-2426, rpurvis@pueblo.us or contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or
www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible
for a cash reward.

 

Abandoned Expedition
Abandoned Expedition
Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

8:38 pm
Wildfire potential danger down from last year

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

8:32 pm
There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

8:03 pm
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content