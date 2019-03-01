Help identify person of interest during investigation into shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

PUEBLO – Police are asking for help finding the man in the above photograph who was seen leaving the area of the McDonald’s in the Midtown Shopping Center on Wednesday after 29-year-old Travis Elifritz was shot and killed.

According to investigators, Elifritz was with the as yet unidentified man when they approached a gold Ford Expedition in the drive-thru. Immediately after Elifritz was mortally wounded, the second man walked away and into the Express Employment agency. He is considered a ‘person of interest’ at this point.

The driver of the Expedition sped off from the scene. Officers later found it abandoned on W. 18th St. A description of a possible suspect in the case has not been released.

If anyone has information you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Purvis at 719-553-2426, rpurvis@pueblo.us or contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible

for a cash reward.