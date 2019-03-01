Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

COLORADO SPRINGS – Harrison School District Two has made progress on its plan to hire to people to work as co-superintendents in the coming school year.

The Board of Education has narrowed the field down to five finalists, and announced a chance for the public to meet the candidates.

The five finalists are:

Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Chief Operating Officer – Harrison School District Two

Dr. Elizabeth Domangue, Assistant Professor – University of Northern Colorado

Mr. John Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer – Harrison School District Two

Mr. Ron Wagner, Associate Superintendent – Minneapolis Public Schools

Mr. Mark Wilsey, Operations Officer – Harrison School District Two

The public meeting with those candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zalman Center. That’s by the Harrison High School football field, at 2755 Janitell Road.

Related: Two superintendents to lead Harrison School District Two