Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

Harrison School District Two Administration Building.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Harrison School District Two has made progress on its plan to hire to people to work as co-superintendents in the coming school year.

The Board of Education has narrowed the field down to five finalists, and announced a chance for the public to meet the candidates.

The five finalists are:

  • Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Chief Operating Officer – Harrison School District Two
  • Dr. Elizabeth Domangue, Assistant Professor – University of Northern Colorado
  • Mr. John Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer – Harrison School District Two
  • Mr. Ron Wagner, Associate Superintendent – Minneapolis Public Schools
  • Mr. Mark Wilsey, Operations Officer – Harrison School District Two

The public meeting with those candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zalman Center. That’s by the Harrison High School football field, at 2755 Janitell Road.

Related: Two superintendents to lead Harrison School District Two

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

9:30 pm
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

8:38 pm
Wildfire potential danger down from last year

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

8:32 pm
Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists
Covering Colorado

Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

Scroll to top
Skip to content