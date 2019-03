FOUNTAIN – Police in Fountain would like your help finding an armed and dangerous man wanted on felony warrants, including escape from Community Corrections.

30-year-old Glen Mitchell Frost is known to frequently visit the Fountain area. Investigators believe he may be in a silver Nissan pickup with Colorado dealer plates.

He is described as a white male, 5’11”, and 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos on his arms and may be wearing glasses.

Please contact the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555, if you know the location of this individual, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.