Fire crews at scene of gas leak in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Fire crews are working alongside Colorado Springs Utilities to deal with a gas leak on the northeast side of Colorado Springs where a piece of construction equipment has ruptured a line.

The scene is on the corner of Oyster Bay Dr. and Scarborough Dr. just northwest of Woodmen Rd. and Powers Blvd.

CSU is reporting that crews have evacuated 4 homes as a precaution with no intention of further evacuations.

We have a team on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
