Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today

Pikes Peak slash pile
Slash pile on Pikes Peak (Photo: @PSICC_NF)

COLORADO SPRINGS – If you see smoke today from Pikes Peak, don’t panic! U.S. Forest Service crews are currently burning slash piles on the north slope.

Expect to see a smoke plume visible from Woodland Park and the surrounding areas.

The efforts going on all winter long clear out downed trees and debris to reduce the amount of fuel for possible wildfires in warmer parts of the year. As snow is still on the ground in the areas where burning is taking place there is less danger from these controlled burns.

 

 

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

1:54 pm
Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

12:44 pm
Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today

Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today

12:42 pm
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space
Covering Colorado

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today
Covering Colorado

Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today

Scroll to top
Skip to content