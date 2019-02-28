Slash pile burning on north slope of Pikes Peak today

COLORADO SPRINGS – If you see smoke today from Pikes Peak, don’t panic! U.S. Forest Service crews are currently burning slash piles on the north slope.

Expect to see a smoke plume visible from Woodland Park and the surrounding areas.

The efforts going on all winter long clear out downed trees and debris to reduce the amount of fuel for possible wildfires in warmer parts of the year. As snow is still on the ground in the areas where burning is taking place there is less danger from these controlled burns.