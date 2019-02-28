Ready to volunteer? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants you

PUEBLO – If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office may have the perfect thing for you.

The Sheriff’s Office is hosting a volunteer fair on March 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center, 101 W. 10th St.

“Some of out most effective law enforcement efforts are in the partnerships we have between the Sheriff’s Office and our citizens,” said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

Volunteer positions available include advocates with A Community Organization for Victims Assistance, Community Safety Officers, clerical couriers, fire, dive, search and rescue, Explorers, mounted patrol and reserves.

“Serving as a volunteer with our office strengthens that partnership and provides opportunities for our citizens to contribute to the overall quality of life in our community,” Taylor said.

The fair will allow prospective volunteers, from teens to senior citizens, to speak to current team members and learn more about the programs and qualifications needed.

Information about the volunteer program can be found on the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website. Just go to left column and click on “Emergency Services” and “Volunteers.”