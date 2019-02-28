Read Across America encourages kids to read

PUEBLO – Two News5 personalities took part in Read Across America week by reading to students in Southern Colorado.

It’s like an annual tradition for @KOAAAndyKoen and I. We go to Carlisle ES in Pueblo, and Andy reads a Dr. Seuss book to students for #ReadAcrossAmerica. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/QRR2ymfDXf — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) February 28, 2019

Andy Koen stopped by Carlisle Elementary School in Pueblo. Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter also stopped in Pueblo to visit students at Bradford Elementary.

They got me snacks and the book I read!!! So sweet!!! Thanks so much, Bradford Elementary! pic.twitter.com/FQtiD0FBYD — Jessica Van Meter (@jessicav_wx) February 28, 2019

Read Across America urges kids to celebrate reading every year on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss, as a way to get kids excited about reading every day.

The National Education Association started planning the first year of the program in 1997, and the first celebration was in 1998.