Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Read Across America encourages kids to read

PUEBLO – Two News5 personalities took part in Read Across America week by reading to students in Southern Colorado.

Andy Koen stopped by Carlisle Elementary School in Pueblo. Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter also stopped in Pueblo to visit students at Bradford Elementary.

Read Across America urges kids to celebrate reading every year on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss, as a way to get kids excited about reading every day.

The National Education Association started planning the first year of the program in 1997, and the first celebration was in 1998.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
Council president promises action on street repair fees

Council president promises action on street repair fees

8:56 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Council president promises action on street repair fees
Covering Colorado

Council president promises action on street repair fees

Scroll to top
Skip to content