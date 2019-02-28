Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police said a man is recovering after someone demanded his wallet and attacked him while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon Open Space Wednesday afternoon.

Police interviewed the victim at Memorial Hospital after he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim fought back and was stabbed once. He also suffered cuts to his hands, however, his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was eventually released from the hospital.

The victim told police that the suspect ran away from the scene. No suspect description is available at this time. If anyone has information about this incident, please call CSPD at 444-7000.