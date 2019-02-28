Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

DENVER – Westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard remain closed Thursday morning following a water main break repair overnight, but it’s not because of the break.

Denver Water tweeted photos of a car that drove into a hole made for the repairs.

WB Martin Luther King Blvd is closed between Cherry/Dahlia for repairs to a 12" water main from overnight. Vehicle drove into the hole after repairs were made. Once the car is removed, we'll determine if additional work is needed & provide an update on road reopening. pic.twitter.com/jOWou5L1aT — Denver Water (@DenverWater) February 28, 2019

Utility crews said the car drove into the hole after the repairs were made to the 12-inch water main. Workers will now have to remove the vehicle from the hole and determine if it damaged the repaired line.

According to Denver police, the driver was not injured.

It’s not clear at this time when the street will reopen.