Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Car in hole

DENVER – Westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard remain closed Thursday morning following a water main break repair overnight, but it’s not because of the break.

Denver Water tweeted photos of a car that drove into a hole made for the repairs.

Utility crews said the car drove into the hole after the repairs were made to the 12-inch water main. Workers will now have to remove the vehicle from the hole and determine if it damaged the repaired line.

According to Denver police, the driver was not injured.

It’s not clear at this time when the street will reopen.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
