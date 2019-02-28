One person injured in house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS – One man was injured after a fire Thursday at a home on Bordeaux Drive. It started around 9:30.

About 40 firefighters responded to the two alarm fire. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters say a man in his 60s was rescued from the fire and suffered minor burns. He is expected to recover and was not taken to the hospital.

Two other people who live at the home were at a neighbor’s house and were not injured.

Everyone who lives at the house is displaced at least for the night.