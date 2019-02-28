More changes coming as Gap project continues

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation is making changes on the Frontage Roads between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane as the I-25 South Gap project continues.

First is a speed limit change from 55 mph to 45 mph on East and West Frontage Roads. Signs were put in place Thursday to reflect that change. In areas with flagging operations the speed limit is 40 mph.

Crews are also installing “Do Not Pass” and work zone signs.

Glare fencing is also being installed on West Frontage Road, and glare screens on East Frontage Road and at four intersections.

Rumble strips have also been added in the work areas to help reduce speeding. A double yellow center line was also painted in the area two weeks ago.

CDOT says it believes the changes will increase safety as the Gap project continues.