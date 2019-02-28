Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

More changes coming as Gap project continues

Road work

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation is making changes on the Frontage Roads between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane as the I-25 South Gap project continues.

First is a speed limit change from 55 mph to 45 mph on East and West Frontage Roads. Signs were put in place Thursday to reflect that change. In areas with flagging operations the speed limit is 40 mph.

Crews are also installing “Do Not Pass” and work zone signs.

Glare fencing is also being installed on West Frontage Road, and glare screens on East Frontage Road and at four intersections.

Rumble strips have also been added in the work areas to help reduce speeding. A double yellow center line was also painted in the area two weeks ago.

CDOT says it believes the changes will increase safety as the Gap project continues.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
More changes coming as Gap project continues

More changes coming as Gap project continues

3:13 pm
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

1:54 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

More changes coming as Gap project continues
Covering Colorado

More changes coming as Gap project continues

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content