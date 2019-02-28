Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

DENVER – Jail records show former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested Wednesday for vehicular assault, driving without insurance and reckless driving.

Thomas was involved in a rollover crash near downtown Denver early in the morning of Feb. 16. Thomas, who was a star member of the 2015 Super Bowl winning team, was traded to the Houston Texans last season. He tore his achilles tendon several games after the trade happened.

He had been released by the Texans several days before the crash.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, but two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital. Thomas was transported as well, he suffered minor injuries.

One of the passengers suffered potentially serious injuries. The other passenger’s injuries were considered minor.

