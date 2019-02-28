Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs School District 11 sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening to warn them about the troubling “Momo challenge.”

The “Momo challenge” has recently resurfaced on social media apps like WhatsApp and YouTubeKids in videos for children. The challenge encourages kids to “meet Momo” by following instructions to hurt others or themselves.

The district stressed it is working to ensure that students aren’t talking about the challenge or viewing the videos in school. The challenge has been linked to the death of a girl in Argentina, but no deaths have been reported in the United States.

District Spokesperson Devra Ashby’s statement encouraged parents to talk to their children about the videos and she encouraged parents to monitor what their children are watching.

Ashby said the district forbids children from accessing websites that have been deemed dangerous and that staff monitors students while they use technology in the classroom.

YouTube recently issued a statement that it hasn’t seen any recent videos promoting the challenge on YouTube, but it encourages users to flag inappropriate videos immediately.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said it does not “allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide and will remove it when reported to us.”

The full letter to parents can be viewed in the link below.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
