Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

PUEBLO – The coroner’s office has identified 29-year-old Travis Elifritz as the man shot and killed outside the McDonald’s at the Midtown Shopping Center in Pueblo.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Pueblo Police Department has not provided any information or description of a suspect in the killing.

Right around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday a call came in to 911 of a male in critical condition near the drive-thru of the business. Police later announced he died at the hospital.

As medics worked on the victim, officers began the search for a gold Ford Expedition seen leaving the area. The vehicle was found abandoned less than 15 minutes later on 18th Street.

Sergeant Franklyn Ortega said, “The way we understand the situation is there was some kind of interaction between people in two different vehicles. Shots were fired and the victim was hit.”

Christy Rasco was in the area and she said she went over to help Elifritz. “I told him to hold on and he’ll be okay, and just keep breathing…I grabbed him and he kept breathing for awhile. I mean, it was really hard for him. He struggled. He just finally let go.”

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)

553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).