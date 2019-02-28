Colorado Springs 2C projects on-time and on-budget

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – The voter approved 2C project in Colorado Springs is now in its fourth year, and there’s good news to report.

The Advisory Committee says that projects are running ahead of schedule, and on budget. Colorado Springs city staff reports that 67 percent of roads are done and sales tax revenues continue to grow. That means you can expect more cone zones as we get deeper into 2019.

“We finished North Carefree last year,” said Corey Farkas, City of Colorado Springs. “We’re gonna finished up South Carefree this year. Some pretty notable roadways, segments of Nevada that are going to be getting done.”

Projections are that crews will have paved more than a thousand miles of streets and roads by the end of 2020.

