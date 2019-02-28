Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

FLORISSANT – Florissant Water Sanitation District issued a boil water order fall customers, after a loss of pressure in the drinking water system.

Customers should bring all water to a boil, and let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food preparation until further notice.

No contamination has been detected in the system, but the loss of pressure may have allowed disease-causing organisms into the water system. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms.

Florissant WSD says repairs are being made to the system, and all work is expected to be finished in 7-10 days.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

5:54 pm
Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

5:42 pm
Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

5:29 pm
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

Scroll to top
Skip to content