Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

FLORISSANT – Florissant Water Sanitation District issued a boil water order fall customers, after a loss of pressure in the drinking water system.

Customers should bring all water to a boil, and let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food preparation until further notice.

No contamination has been detected in the system, but the loss of pressure may have allowed disease-causing organisms into the water system. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms.

Florissant WSD says repairs are being made to the system, and all work is expected to be finished in 7-10 days.