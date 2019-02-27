Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Miracle on Ice
FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the biggest (both in size and significance) artifacts to be featured in the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame arrived Monday in Colorado Springs.

Crews unloaded the scoreboard from the “Miracle on Ice” 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The game, largely considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history, pitted the U.S. men’s hockey team against the juggernaut Soviet Union during the cold war.  The Soviets had won five of six gold medals prior to the 1980 Olympics and the Soviets featured numerous professional players. The U.S. team was made up only amateur players and had lost badly to the Soviet Union in previous contests.

Miracle on ice scoreboard
Workers unload scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game in Colorado Springs on Feb. 25, 2019. (Credit: Allison Moix, Stellar Propeller Studio)

Team USA would later go on to defeat Finland in their next game, winning the gold medal.

Visitors to the U.S. Olympic Museum will have a chance to view the scoreboard after it was uninstalled from the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

The museum is expected to be completed in 2020.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

1:21 pm
Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

1:17 pm
Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

12:25 pm
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Scroll to top
Skip to content