Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the biggest (both in size and significance) artifacts to be featured in the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame arrived Monday in Colorado Springs.

Crews unloaded the scoreboard from the “Miracle on Ice” 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The game, largely considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history, pitted the U.S. men’s hockey team against the juggernaut Soviet Union during the cold war. The Soviets had won five of six gold medals prior to the 1980 Olympics and the Soviets featured numerous professional players. The U.S. team was made up only amateur players and had lost badly to the Soviet Union in previous contests.

Team USA would later go on to defeat Finland in their next game, winning the gold medal.

Visitors to the U.S. Olympic Museum will have a chance to view the scoreboard after it was uninstalled from the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

The museum is expected to be completed in 2020.