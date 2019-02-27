Pueblo Police arrest man for motor vehicle theft

PUEBLO – Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Pueblo police officers responded to a motor vehicle theft on Hanson Lane.

According to PD, the owner of a ’91 Jeep Cherokee was “puffing” when an unknown person stole the vehicle.

An officer traveling on 4th St. located the vehicle near the intersection of Hudson Ave. The stolen vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction of the officer.

Before the officer could turn around, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle near the intersection of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. The stolen vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Finley, ran from the scene but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

According to Pueblo PD, Finley was arrested on the following charges.

First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

First Degree Criminal Trespass

Vehicular Eluding

Criminal Possession of an Identification Document

Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine & Heroin)

Failed to Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Property Damage

PD said Finley is believed to have been involved in at least five other motor vehicle thefts.

RELATED:

‘Puffer Week’ campaign returns to Colorado next week

What police want you to know about “Puffer Week”